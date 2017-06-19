Local Author Julie Rehmeyer Book Signing

Rehmeyer will discuss and sign her book "Through the Shadowlands: A Science Writer's Odyssey Into an Illness Science Doesn't Understand" ($25.99 Rodale Books) where she describes how her illness transformed her understanding of science, medicine and spirituality. "Through the Shadowlands" will bring scientific authority to a misunderstood disease while telling an incredible and compelling story of tenacity, resourcefulness, acceptance, and love.

