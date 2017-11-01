Logan Lecture: Chido Johnson

DAM Contemporaries (DAMC) celebrates the 10th anniversary of Logan Lectures with four artists who share global perspectives in their interdisciplinary practices.

Having lived between two cultures, the United States and Zimbabwe, Chido Johnson’s work persistently locates cultural spaces identified as other and different in an attempt to transform and negotiate a new sense of self, place and belonging. It is with this sense of otherness that Johnson’s work extends from performance to video to installation.

WHEN

Wednesday, November 1

6 - 7 PM (Doors open at 5:30 PM)

TICKETS

Free DAMC members and students with valid student ID

$10 DAM volunteers, $15 DAM members, $20 Non-members

MEET THE ARTIST

DAMC invites you to an après-lecture reception with the artist immediately following the lecture at the ART, a hotel. Enjoy conversations with the artist along with complimentary snacks and a cash bar.

The Logan Lecture series is sponsored by Vicki and Kent Logan in affiliation with DAM Contemporaries, a Denver Art Museum support group.