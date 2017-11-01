Logan Lecture: Xiaoze Xie

DAM Contemporaries (DAMC) celebrates the 10th anniversary of Logan Lectures with four artists who share global perspectives in their interdisciplinary practices.

Born in Guangdong at the beginning of the Chinese Cultural Revolution in 1966, Xiaoze Xie's work has remained deeply affected by the loss of tradition, culture, and learning since moving to the US in 1992. His most recent series traces the practice of banning books in China and explores the history of censorship, social memory, and political discourse.

WHEN

Wednesday, November 29

6 - 7 PM (Doors open at 5:30 PM)

WHERE

Denver Art Museum

Frederic C. Hamilton Building, Sharp Auditorium

100 West 14th Ave. Pkwy.

Denver, CO 80204

TICKETS

Free DAMC members and students with valid student ID

$10 DAM volunteers, $15 DAM members, $20 Non-members

NOTE: Tickets for this Logan Lecture are free for Asian Art Association members.

The Logan Lecture series is sponsored by Vicki and Kent Logan in affiliation with DAM Contemporaries, a Denver Art Museum support group.

The Xiaoze Xie lecture is co-sponsored by the Asian Art Association and the Curator's Circle.