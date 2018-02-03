Love to Print: Kids’ Valentine Card Workshop
Ink Lounge Screen Printing Studio 29 S. Fox St., Denver, Colorado 80223
Does you crafty kiddo need Valentine cards to share in class? Sign them up for our workshop and they can draw and screenprint their own, a set of 30 complete with envelopes! Kids will spend about 30 minutes drawing – then while they are having a snack break we’ll expose their screens to get ready for printing their fine drawings into unique Valentine cards.
