Low Sensory Morning at the Denver Art Museum

At the DAM, we embrace the unique qualities of all who walk through our doors, and appreciate that many visitors need to explore the museum in different ways. For individuals and families who prefer a quiet, less sensory-stimulating environment we offer our Low Sensory Morning events on select Saturday mornings, before public hours.

At each event, loud gallery sounds are turned down, attendance is limited, we offer tours of the museums, numerous hands-on activities, and artmaking projects for individuals and families to enjoy.

Space is limited. Reservations are free, but general museum admission rates apply (free for members; free for kids age 18 and younger). Reserve your spot in advance, then purchase general admission at the door on day of event.

Contact access@denverartmuseum.org or 720-913-0074 with any questions or for ticketing assistance.