Lowepro Photowalk Architectural Form and Light in Denver, Colorado

On July 15, as Lowepro celebrates 50 years of innovation, they will be sharing their passion for digital storytelling with fans through a day of hosted photo walks around the globe with some of the best photographers in the industry. Participants will get the rare chance to capture iconic scenes unique to each location and learn from the photographers who know these regions best. While on these walks leaders will teach their groups about skills like composition, smartphone photography, how to use natural light to your best advantage and retouching images directly from some of the brightest photographers in the field. Photo walk participation will cost $10 per person. Your $10 payment will go directly to your photo walk leader to support their work.

Attendees of this event will join local landscape and travel photographer Joseph Roybal for an afternoon of architectural photography in downtown Denver. Joseph will take participants from the Denver Art Museum to the State Capital and beyond, teaching them about how to work on lines and intimate forms in this instructional walk. If time allows, the walk will conclude with a sunset view of the city's skyline and an opportunity for converse with Joseph over a quick bite and discuss how to take your photography skills to the next level.