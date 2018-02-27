Lowry Speaker Series: An Evening with Brett Mitchell, Music Director of the Colorado Symphony

The Lowry Speaker Series presents “An Evening with Brett Mitchell, Music Director of the Colorado Symphony” on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 from 7:00-8:30PM at Bishop Machebeuf High School, 458 Uinta Way, Denver, CO (on Lowry). Admission is free; no tickets or reservations are necessary.

The core of Brett’s talk will be "Conducting Business: Lessons from the Podium." We will learn about his fascinating journey from growing up in Seattle in the '90s—where the primary musical topic of conversation were “grunge” groups like Nirvana and Pearl Jam—to his appointment as Music Director of a major symphony orchestra at the age of 38. Brett will also discuss the Colorado Symphony’s unique business model and its day-to-day workings. Brett’s approachable, informative, and entertaining presentation is one you do not want to miss.

For more information, please call Karen House at (303) 757-7658.