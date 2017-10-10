Lowry Speaker Series Presents: The Denver Zoo

Founded in 1896, Denver Zoo is owned by the City and County of Denver and funded in part by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD). It serves nearly 2 million guests a year and houses and cares for more than 4,000 animals representing 600 species.

Brian Aucone, the Senior Vice President of Animal Care and Conservation at Denver Zoological Foundation, will be with us to talk about the Zoo’s commitment to animals across the globe; its conservation, research and education programs; its work with programs that encourage the protection of animals and their ecosystems; what it means to be a zoo today; and the importance of collaborative work with communities, local governments and various non-governmental organizations.

NO TICKETS OR RESERVATIONS REQUIRED. For more information, please contact Karen House at (303) 757-7658.