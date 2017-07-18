Lowry Speaker Series Presents: An Evening With Marge Taniwaki - Can the Internment Happen Again?

The relocation of Japanese-Americans into internment camps during World War II was one of the most flagrant violations of civil liberties in American history. Shortly after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order authorizing the relocation of all Americans of Japanese ancestry to internment camps in the interior of the United States. In March of 1942, when she was 7 months old, Marge Taniwaki and her extended family were forcibly removed from their home in Los Angeles to the Manzanar US concentration camp located near Death Valley. Manzanar was one of ten major US prison camps where some 120,000 persons of Japanese ancestry were held for the duration of the war. Upon release from their desert prison after nearly four years, her family came to Denver after they had to relocate away from their former home in LA due to a government directive.

Marge will talk about the injustices, prejudices and fear during that time, and the lasting impacts of the camps and challenges to Japanese American culture. She will also talk about her work with the historical restoration of the Amache Relocation Camp in Granada, Colorado.