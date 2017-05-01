The Lowry Speaker Series presents “John Fielder: Celebrating 100 Years of Colorado’s National Parks & Monuments: Rivers, Ruins, and Mountains” on Monday, May 1, 2017 from 7:00-8:30P at Bishop Machebeuf High School, 458 Uinta Way, Denver, CO (on Lowry). Admission is free; no reservations are necessary.

2016 was the 100th anniversary of America’s National Park Service. John Fielder, Colorado's preeminent nature photographer has photographed the state's most sublime federal lands for over 40 years. In this original presentation, he guides us on foot and boat through its National Parks & Monuments. By raft you will negotiate thousand-foot deep canyons of the Colorado, Yampa, Green, Arkansas, and Gunnison Rivers. On foot you will step inside the cliff dwellings and castles of early Native Americans. And with backpack and tent, you will visit the most remote parts of the granddaddy of mountain parks, Rocky Mountain. Enjoy John's commentary about his life in the wilderness, the challenges and techniques of wilderness photography, and beautiful music behind the images. Included in the slide show are John's iconic repeat photos of W.H. Jackson's 19th-century Colorado images. Beautiful music complements many of the images.

John will be on hand before and after the event to sign all of his popular Colorado coffee table and guide books, including his latest Wildflowers of Colorado and Colorado’s Yampa River: Free Flowing & Wild.

For more information, please call Karen House at (303) 757-7658.