Lucky District 7 Spring Cleanup and Tree Planting

DISTRICT 7 SPRING CLEANUP!

Plant a tree - Clean up your yard - Help a neighbor - Volunteer for your community - Meet your fellow Denverites!

When: Saturday, June 3, 2017

9am to 12pm Volunteer

12 to 1:30pm District Cookout and Municipal Fair at Johnson Habitat Park

Where: Your neighborhood!

Specific meeting points will be distributed to volunteers who register.

Projects: Helping your neighborhood!

Alley clean ups, planting trees in the right of way, helping your neighbor with a minor home or yard project

There are many ways to participate!

∙ Volunteer to help a neighbor, plant a tree, or clean up a public space

∙ Have a truck? Volunteer to haul debris to pick up locations

∙ Be a team leader by recruiting at least 5 individuals to help

∙ Request a minor home or yard project (Priority will be given to those that are 65+ or disabled individuals)

∙ Request a FREE tree to be planted in the right-or-way

∙ Join us at the post-cleanup barbecue at Johnson Habitat Park!

∙ Commit to clean up your yard or alley!

REGISTER TODAY!

Requests for trees and projects received by April 20, 2017 will be given priority. Registration for volunteering closes May 22, 2017.