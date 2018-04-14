Lumonics Mind Spa
McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202
The Lumonics Mind Spa is a site-specific art installation by Dorothy Tanner created for the McNichols Civic Center Building first floor community exhibition space. It features light sculptures by Dorothy and the late Mel Tanner, and music and video by Dorothy Tanner and Marc Billard.
Dorothy’s intention for this meditative environment is for everyone to experience new ways to stretch the body, expand the mind, and achieve greater spiritual awareness.
Info
McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202 View Map
Gallery Showing - Event