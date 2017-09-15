To get what he wants, Macbeth will let nothing stand in his way – not the lives of others, the people of Scotland or his own well-being. As his obsession takes command of his humanity and his sanity, the death toll rises and his suspicions mount. Shakespeare’s compact, brutal tragedy kicks off the grand reopening of our theatre-in-the-round in a visceral re-imagining from director Robert O’Hara. This ambitious reinvention of the classic tale reminds us that no matter what fate is foretold, the man that chooses the dagger must suffer the consequences.

Known for his audacious artistic vision, Director Robert O’Hara is “shaking up the world, one audience at a time” (The New York Times). He has won the 2010 NAACP Award for Best Director, two Obie Awards, an Oppenheimer Award and the 2015 Lambda Literary Award for LGBT Drama. This is his first production at the DCPA.

Producing Partners: Isabelle Clark, Keith & Kathie Finger and Diana & Mike Kinsey