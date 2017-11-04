Mile High Magicians Society Magic! Beyond Belief!! XII

Saturday, November 4 @ 7 p.m. @ Lakewood Cultural Center

Mile High Magicians Society presents the 12th Annual Magic - Beyond Belief!, a magical event not to be missed. There will be close-up magic in the lobby followed by two solid hours of exciting magic and amazing feats. This night blends magic, merriment and mystery in a delightfully entertaining evening the entire family will enjoy. This one-night-only performance features nationally recognized magicians and has sold out for the past ten years!

Returning as emcee is Matthew Brandt. Matt has been performing magic for over 10 years. He is a comedic actor at the Lumber Baron Mystery Mansion and produces his own monthly magic show - Sleightly Impossible. mattmeansmagic.com

Joe Given and Carol Massie have won 3 World championships in magic competitions and had their own show at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Joe and Carol have starred on the “World’s Greatest Supermagicians” and were honored to perform a special segment for Penn and Teller’s “Fool Us” International Television Show in March, 2017. They opened “Theatre of Dreams” in 2003 in Castle Rock and have featured some of the best magicians and entertainers in the world! www.amazingshows.com

Harwood & Woodward - the Magical Duo is a family friendly stage illusion Magic Show!Harwood, the master magician, has performed over 10,000 magic shows in his life. Woodward will sing and dance her way into your hearts. www.mystothemagi.com

Jeff Jenson has been entertaining audiences for over a decade with his Vegas style act. He is a house magician at Casa Bonita, has worked with Marshall Garfield at Cirque du Soleil and performed for audiences from all over the world. www.jeffjensonmagic.com

Shawn Preston, affectionately known as The Magic Dude, is perhaps Denver’s “Best Kept Secret.” With his quick wit and spontaneous humor combined with exceptional sleight-of-hand, he has thrilled audiences for nearly 20 years. www.shawnprestonmagic.com

William Rader is a magician and a modern mentalist who combines deduction, influence and psychology to read minds. Will has been mesmerizing audiences throughout the country for the past decade. www.williamrader.com

Mark Strivings is a full-time performer, author and creator of magic and mentalism based out the Denver area.

Gregg Tobo, a national award-winning magician and three-time winner of the Boulder Fringe Festival Encore Award, will be bringing his special style of storytelling magic to the stage. www.astonishingproductions.com

Chad Wonder, Denver favorite Children's magician, will be performing an award winning act just for the kids. Chad was named Nickelodeons Entertainer of the Year and was noted as Channel 4 (CBS Denver) as the Top family entertainer in Denver. www.idomagic.com/

MAGIC – Beyond Belief X is the annual fund-raising program of the Mile High Magicians Society, a Denver-based non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the art of magic. The Mile High Magicians Society is a local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and the Society of American Magicians. More information at www.milehighmagicians.com

Mile High Magicians Society presents - Magic - Beyond Belief XII

A skillfully blending magic and mystery in a delightfully entertaining evening the entire family will enjoy. Saturday, November 4 @ 7 p.m. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Pkwy, Lakewood, CO 80226. Tickets $25 - 303-987-7845 or online at http://www.lakewood.org/tickets/ - Appropriate for all ages.

