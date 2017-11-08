Make a Difference in a Child's Life! Become a Foster Parent!
Koelbel Library 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial, Colorado 80121
There are over 5,000 kids in foster care, and less than 2,000 certified foster parents. It takes one positive adult relationship to change the course of a foster child's life. Please join to see how you could be that person to make the difference! We provide ample training, support, and up to $2,100 stipend. Join us at Koelbel Library to discover more on November 8th from 1:30 until 3:30, 5955 S Holly St, Centennial, CO 80121. You're also welcome to contact Sara at Savio House.
Koelbel Library 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial, Colorado 80121
