Make a Difference in a Child's Life! Become a Foster Parent!

There are over 5,000 kids in foster care, and less than 2,000 certified foster parents. It takes one positive adult relationship to change the course of a foster child's life. Please join to see how you could be that person to make the difference! We provide ample training, support, and up to $2,100 stipend. Join us at Koelbel Library to discover more on November 8th from 1:30 until 3:30, 5955 S Holly St, Centennial, CO 80121. You're also welcome to contact Sara at Savio House.