Make a Difference in a Child's Life. Become a Fabulous Foster Parent!
Sheridan Public Library 3425 W. Oxford, Denver, Colorado 80236
It takes one positive adult relationship to change the course of a child's life. Please join to see how you could be that person to make the difference on Wednesday, March 28th at Sheridan Library, 3425 W. Oxford Ave., Denver from 6:00-7:30pm. Light refreshments served. Contact Sara at 303-225-4073 for more information or to meet at a more convenient time.
