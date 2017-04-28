"Making Abstraction Your Own, by Making Your Own Abstraction"

to Google Calendar - "Making Abstraction Your Own, by Making Your Own Abstraction" - 2017-04-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Making Abstraction Your Own, by Making Your Own Abstraction" - 2017-04-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Making Abstraction Your Own, by Making Your Own Abstraction" - 2017-04-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - "Making Abstraction Your Own, by Making Your Own Abstraction" - 2017-04-28 10:00:00

Park Hill United Methodist Church 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80207

Park Hill Art Club : Workshops will be sponsoring, "Making Abstraction Your Own, by Making Your Own Abstraction" by Joanne Burney at the Park Hill United Methodist Church on Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th from 10:00 - 4:00. Please register online at, www.parkhillartclub.org. This 2 day workshop will be taking place at the same time as the annual Park Hill Art Club Spring Art Show & Sale, so you get 2 great art venues at the same time. Please feel free to join Joanne Burney for this very exciting workshop, www.parkhillartclub.org.

Info

Park Hill United Methodist Church 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80207 View Map

Arts - Event, Crafts - Event

Visit Event Website

970-688-0240

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - "Making Abstraction Your Own, by Making Your Own Abstraction" - 2017-04-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Making Abstraction Your Own, by Making Your Own Abstraction" - 2017-04-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Making Abstraction Your Own, by Making Your Own Abstraction" - 2017-04-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - "Making Abstraction Your Own, by Making Your Own Abstraction" - 2017-04-28 10:00:00