Park Hill Art Club : Workshops will be sponsoring, "Making Abstraction Your Own, by Making Your Own Abstraction" by Joanne Burney at the Park Hill United Methodist Church on Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th from 10:00 - 4:00. Please register online at, www.parkhillartclub.org. This 2 day workshop will be taking place at the same time as the annual Park Hill Art Club Spring Art Show & Sale, so you get 2 great art venues at the same time.