Man's Relentless Search

For centuries man has looked to find the answers to questions such as:

-Why am I here?

-How can I fulfill my purpose in life?

-How do I achieve my ultimate potential?

Have you ever asked those same questions? Most of us have at one point or time in our life.

Man has looked for solutions to the problem facing humanity and still there is turmoil and much chaos on the scene. An example of this is the shooting that took place in Las Vegas this week.

Why has man in general not found the answer, and why does he keep searching for it? This and more questions will be answered this Sunday October 8, 2017 from 11am-12:00pm. Come join us for Sunday Service. Call us now at 303-291-3560 to rsvp and attend. All public welcome. Seating is limited, Call or visit website link to guarantee your seat.