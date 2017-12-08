Mar O'Connor feat. The O'Connor Band

The O'Connor Band's very first performance took place at the legendary Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kansas in 2015. Less than a year and a half later they took home the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album for their debut recording, Coming Home. In a whirlwind 18 months, the band has also performed at the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, received standing ovations at the Grand Ole Opry, and reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top Bluegrass Albums chart.