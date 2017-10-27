Mark T. Sullivan - Author Lecture - "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" - JAAMM Festival

A USA Today bestseller and an Amazon Charts Most Read and Most Sold book, "Beneath the Scarlet Sky" by author Mark T. Sullivan is based on a true story. It is a triumphant epic tale of a young hero's incredible courage and resilience during one of history's darkest hours - World War II.

This author lecture is presented as part of the Neustadt JAAMM Festival (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music) at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center in Denver. All are welcome to attend!