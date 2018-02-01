Mask(ed) – an invitational exhibition curated by Kathleen Sherman

Mask(ed) sheds light on masks of all forms–from the sculptural forms artists create, to the invisible masks we wear as part of being human. “The show explores the ideas and metaphor masks embody by presenting a range of works from a variety of artists,” says curator and sculptor Kathleen Sherman, who invited nine artists to present works. Join us for great art, live music & performance, and food & drink!!

Exhibiting artists are Kathleen Sherman, David Ocelotl Garcia, Tracy and Adam Teitelbaum, Karole Sharpe, Daniel Crosier, Adolfo Romero, Wayne Salge, Phil Eastwood and Cal Duran.