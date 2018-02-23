Master Printers and Print Educators in Colorado

The Invisible Museum and Mo’Print present the exhibit “Master Printmakers and Print Educators in Colorado”. The exhibit highlights Colorado printmakers who have spent their careers developing, teaching and promoting the fine art of printmaking in Colorado.

The original prints on display were created by master printers and print educators in the Denver regional area. Colleges represented in the exhibit include Colorado College, Denver University, Metro State College, Regis College, and University of Colorado Boulder. The professors at these institutions preserve and share their printmaking knowledge and techniques with students and future printmakers. The master printmakers are artisans who maintain a working print studio and sell their prints through the studios and national galleries.

The prints displayed in the exhibit represent a wide variety of printmaking techniques, mediums and unique styles. The prints are all original creations of the artisans and represent original approaches to printmaking, as well as traditional techniques and styles.

On display: January 13, 2018 through April 8, 2018

Location: McNichols Civic Center Building. 3rd floor.

144 West Colfax Avenue Denver, CO, 80202

Opening Reception: Friday, February 23, 2018. 6 - 9 PM

Exhibiting Artists:

Patricia Branstead

Catherine Chauvin

Clinton Cline

James Dormer

Dennis Dalton

Jennifer Ghormley

Laura Grossett

Jean Gumpper

Theresa Haberkorn

Joe Higgins

Jade Hoyer

Katharine Leonard

Leon Loughridge

Mark A Lunning

Alicia McKim

Johanna Mueller

Ashley Nason

Anthony Ortega

Sue Oehme

Gregory Santos

Eugene Stewart-Huidobro

Sharon Strasburg