Mausoleum Tour

Join Tom Morton , our Fairmount Heritage Foundation tour guide on a walking tour through our beautiful mausoleum.

The building was built in 1929 , completed in 1930. It is the largest one of its kind between Kansas City and the west coast. It was built entirely of concrete, marble and reinforced steel.

It contains one of the largest collections of private stain glass windows in the state of Colorado !

It is also the final resting place of many of Denvers early pioneers as well as modern day families. Visit the private "family room " of Frederick Bonfils and his family, owner of the Denver Post for many years. See the private room of the Boettcher family, one time owners of the Brown Palace Hotel.

The building is wheel chair excessable, call for information Jim Cavoto 3.03-399-0692 ext 160

This tour is not recommened for children

Tour meets in the Mausoelum Chapel, just inside the west entrance.