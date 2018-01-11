Max Moore - Liam Broderick Quintet: Homecoming
La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210
Celebrate the homecoming of Max Moore and Liam Broderick with us! These two have been away, studying in New York at The New School and Columbia University, respectively, and they have at long last returned and are treating us to an evening of original and standard tunes. The two outstanding musicians will be accompanied by Chris Ferrari on saxophone, Gabe Rupe on bass and Aleks Girshevich on drums.
As always, no cover!
