So All May Eat Gala by SAME Café

The So All May Eat Gala will raise money to support the mission of So All May Eat, Inc (SAME Café) to “create community through healthy food access.” This is the first annual So All May Eat Gala and will be marketed to the stakeholders of SAME Café in Denver, which includes over 1200 volunteers, a donor base of over 1500, and a mailing list of over 1700 people. The goal is to have 150-200 people participate in the event, which will include a powerful presentation about healthy food access and hunger, small plates from 5 local chefs, and auction items.