McKinley-Thatcher Elementary School Fund Raiser music by Nikki Giron & Eman Alexander

When we are open there’s Jazz! Tonight October 24th 7-10pm, La Cour, French Bistro & Jazz Club, presents Nikki Giron & Eman Alexander.

This evening is also a fundraising dinner for The McKinley-Thatcher Elementary Public School. 10% of all food sales will be donated to McKinley-Thatcher Elementary http://mckinleythatcher.dpsk12.org/

Nikki Giron and Eman Alexander are Coloradans with an emphasis in music. They both have an unbreakable passion for music that they are now sharing with the world. Eman attends Metropolitan State University for guitar performance while Nikki attends University of Colorado Denver for music business.

We believe Live Jazz should be as accessible as possible. As always there is no cover charge.