Join Shadhika at our Meals with Meaning event on October 11th to celebrate International Day of the Girl! Help support girls globally and fight gender inequality by simply eating at one of our partner locations, (Pizzeria Locale, UNCLE, Highland Tap & Burger, California Pizza Kitchen, NOVO Coffee, Sweet Action Ice Cream, and Sweet Cooie’s).

A percentage of your meal will be donated to Shadhika and invested in education, empowerment & economic self-sufficiency for young women in India.