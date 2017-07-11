Medicare 101

This class will cover the basics of Medicare, including the four parts of Medicare—parts A, B, C and D—eligibility, coverage choices and costs. The class will also discuss how Medicare works with other insurances and provide additional informational resources. The class speaker is a representative from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Info
Ross-Broadway branch library 33 E. Bayaud Ave., Denver, Colorado 80209 View Map