Enrolling in Medicare and keeping up with the changing policies and guidelines can seem overwhelming. To learn more and receive guidance through the process, join the Colorado Gerontological Society at an informative Medicare Monday workshop to learn about changes to Medicare for 2018.

The Medicare Monday program includes information on the changes, updates and requirements for Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. Learn how these changes may affect you and your health care in the coming year.

Experts on Medicare present on a variety of topics including: