Medicare Monday
Schlessman Family YMCA 3901 E. Yale Ave., Denver, Colorado 80210
Enrolling in Medicare and keeping up with the changing policies and guidelines can seem overwhelming. To learn more and receive guidance through the process, join the Colorado Gerontological Society at an informative Medicare Monday workshop to learn about changes to Medicare for 2018.
The Medicare Monday program includes information on the changes, updates and requirements for Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. Learn how these changes may affect you and your health care in the coming year.
Experts on Medicare present on a variety of topics including:
- Prevention and Health Promotion Initiatives
- Changes in Medicare Premiums, Deductibles and Co-Pays for 2018
- How to apply for Medicare Savings Program and Extra Help With Prescription Drugs for help with Medicare Part B and D costs
- How to comparison shop for Medicare Supplement or Medicare Advantage Plans
- Answers to your Medicare Questions
- New Medicare Cards in 2018 and 2019
