Medicines of the African American Captive 2: The Tree Whisperers
Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library 2401 Welton St., Denver, Colorado 80205
African American slaves were forced to endure the harshest of conditions without many resources. How did they survive? Plants! Slave communities had people within them that had knowledge of the medical and spiritual healing powers of plants. In part two herbalist Monticue Connally will focus primarily on the medicinal connections between African captives and the trees around them.
Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library 2401 Welton St., Denver, Colorado 80205
