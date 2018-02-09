Meditation in the Museum

Denver Art Museum 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204

Unwind from your week with a mindfulness meditation session in the galleries, led by our partners from the Kadampa Meditation Center.

Whether you are a first-timer to meditation or enjoy a regular practice, all are welcome to join in on this "happiness hour" of relaxation, reflection, and quiet calm.

Meet in the exhibition "Linking Asia: Art, Trade, and Devotion" on level 1 of the Hamilton Building.

720-865-5000
please enable javascript to view
