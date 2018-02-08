Meditations in Color at 1801 California in downtown Denver features large paintings by Richard Carter of Aspen and Amy Cheng of New Paltz, NY that are distinct in their overall visual presentation but similar in their use of geometric and repetitive shapes, heightened color, and an association to the meditative qualities of the ancient form of the ‘mandala.’ Amy Cheng’s jewel-colored paintings are luxurious, intricate, and geometric with a use of patterns and repetition that references floral ornamentation and cosmology. Richard Carter’s works incorporate intense color and invoke geometry, science and meditations while zeroing in on the idea of a central focus, the circle, and a disrupted border.