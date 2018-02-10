Meet and Make with Children's Authors

Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204

During this free day-long celebration, award-winning children’s authors will share their bookmaking experiences and lead art and writing activities for kids. Books will be on hand to buy and have signed by the authors courtesy of Tattered Cover Book Store.

10:30am - Picture book author Jillian Tamaki

12:30pm - Chapter book author Jewell Parker Rhodes

2:30pm - Chapter book author Mariko Tamaki and illustrator Brooke Allen

3:30pm - Chapter book author Sayantani DasGupta

