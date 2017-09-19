Memory Cafe

to Google Calendar - Memory Cafe - 2017-09-19 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Memory Cafe - 2017-09-19 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Memory Cafe - 2017-09-19 13:30:00 iCalendar - Memory Cafe - 2017-09-19 13:30:00

Ross-University Hills Branch Library 4310 E. Amherst Ave., Denver, Colorado 80222

Memory Cafe is a social and educational group for people experiencing memory loss and their families and caregivers. It is a safe place to socialize, relax and learn without the fear of stigma. Each cafe has a program followed by socializing so that people can connect with others with shared experiences. We do not provide formal care or supervision.

Info
Ross-University Hills Branch Library 4310 E. Amherst Ave., Denver, Colorado 80222 View Map
Outreach - Event
720-865-0955
to Google Calendar - Memory Cafe - 2017-09-19 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Memory Cafe - 2017-09-19 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Memory Cafe - 2017-09-19 13:30:00 iCalendar - Memory Cafe - 2017-09-19 13:30:00