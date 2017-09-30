Tech Tools for Healthy Aging
Ross-University Hills Branch Library 4310 E. Amherst Ave., Denver, Colorado 80222
September is Healthy Aging month! Join this active discussion about smartphone apps, “wearable” technology, reliable online health resources and more tools that can help you or a loved one remain active and comfortable with the passing years.
Part of our monthly series, In Touch: Technology Discussions for All, held on the last Saturday of each month.
Info
Ross-University Hills Branch Library 4310 E. Amherst Ave., Denver, Colorado 80222 View Map
Seniors - Event