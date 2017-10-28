Metropolitan Klezmer in Concert - JAAMM Festival

to Google Calendar - Metropolitan Klezmer in Concert - JAAMM Festival - 2017-10-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Metropolitan Klezmer in Concert - JAAMM Festival - 2017-10-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Metropolitan Klezmer in Concert - JAAMM Festival - 2017-10-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Metropolitan Klezmer in Concert - JAAMM Festival - 2017-10-28 19:30:00

$18/$20

Mizel Arts and Culture Center 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, Colorado 80246

Established in 1994, Metropolitan Klezmer brings eclectic exuberance to Yiddish musical genres from all over the map. This collaborative venture of seven New York musicians combines the best of downtown, classical and World Music scenes to create inspired neo-traditional interpretations. "Delightfully rambunctious." - Richard Gehr, Village Voice

This concert is presented as part of the Neustadt JAAMM Festival (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music) at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center in Denver. All are welcome to attend!

Info
Mizel Arts and Culture Center 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, Colorado 80246 View Map
Concerts & Live Music - Event, Religion & Spirituality - Event
303-316-6360
$18/$20
to Google Calendar - Metropolitan Klezmer in Concert - JAAMM Festival - 2017-10-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Metropolitan Klezmer in Concert - JAAMM Festival - 2017-10-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Metropolitan Klezmer in Concert - JAAMM Festival - 2017-10-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Metropolitan Klezmer in Concert - JAAMM Festival - 2017-10-28 19:30:00