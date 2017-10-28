Metropolitan Klezmer in Concert - JAAMM Festival

Established in 1994, Metropolitan Klezmer brings eclectic exuberance to Yiddish musical genres from all over the map. This collaborative venture of seven New York musicians combines the best of downtown, classical and World Music scenes to create inspired neo-traditional interpretations. "Delightfully rambunctious." - Richard Gehr, Village Voice

This concert is presented as part of the Neustadt JAAMM Festival (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music) at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center in Denver. All are welcome to attend!