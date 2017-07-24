Middle School Girls Summer Coding Camp

Middle School Summer Coding Camp

Presented by Girls in STEM in partnership with uCodeGirl

Dates: July 24-25, 2017

Time: 9 am - 3 pm

Who: 6th-8th grade girls (during 2016-2017 school year)

Cost: $25

Location: Red Rocks Community College

13300 6th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80228

Register here: http://www.gstemdenver.org/gstemstore/ucodegirl-summer-camp-2017

Description: uCodeGirl aims to inspire, train, and empower young girls with leadership qualities, entrepreneurial mindset, and computational design thinking skills so that they can confidently carve a path for their success in technology careers or pursue opportunities suitable for the next decade.

This day and a half mini-course will cover the three tenants of our mission — confidence building, instilling innovative mindset, and coding.

You will have a blast creating fun animated stories and simple games while learning programming concepts with Scratch. Take home a copy of your own game at the end of this Scratch programming class or share it with friends online. It could be the start of something BIG!

No previous coding experience necessary.