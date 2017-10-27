A Mighty Fortress: The Reformation and Music

This concert traces the influence of the Reformation on music, with compositions from the earliest Lutheran composers like Johann Walther and Johann Crüger, through the Baroque masters Heinrich Schütz and J. S. Bach, the Classical successors Homilius and Doles, and the Reformation’s apotheosis in the music of the Romantic era’s Mendelssohn and Brahms. Tickets starting at $25. Available at 303-298-1970 or online at www.stmartinschamberchoir.org