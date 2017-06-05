Two solid hours of exciting close up magic performed by six of the best sleight-of-hand artists in the state.

Matthew Brandt has been performing for over 13 years. He is a comedic actor at the Lumber Baron Mystery Mansion and produces his monthly magic show - Sleightly Impossible. mattmeansmagic.com

Gene R. Gordon has been working his magic for over thirty years and is regarded as one of the best “sleight of hand entertainers” in the west. genegordonmagic.com

Jeff Jenson is a house magician at Casa Bonita, has worked with Marshall Garfield at Cirque du Soleil and performed for audiences from all over the world. www.jeffjensonmagic.com

Dave Elstun is another full time comedy magician with years of experience. He played Mr. Money at the lodge casino and has worked with many well known sports and entertainment personalities. www.emagicpro.com.

William Rader is a magician and a modern mentalist who combines deduction, influence and psychology to read minds. Will has been mesmerizing audiences throughout the country for the past decade. www.williamrader.com

Mile High Magicians Society 7th Annual Close-Up Show

A skillfully blending of close-up magic the entire family will enjoy.

Monday, June 5 @ 7 p.m.

Lumber Baron Mystery Mansion, 2555 W. 37th Ave, Denver, CO 80211

Tickets $10

http://tickets.milehighmagicians.com/

Appropriate for all ages