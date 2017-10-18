MIND GAMES LIVE - Trivia for Everyone!

A trivia night with a twist. 3 rounds of questions each night. Each round pulled from a variety of party games and puzzles! Imagine playing Mad Gab or Balderdash or Family Feud. Each show features more and more games. Hosted by the fabulous Justin and Jenna. Prizes awarded to top teams. $5 Game Cover still in place so come early and stay late to get some board games playing in! Most often scheduled 3rd Wednesday of each month. But please check our Event Calendar on our Facebook page. Currently scheduled: Wed Oct 18 and Wed Nov 15.