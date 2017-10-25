Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) 8-week course begins

Want less stress this holiday season? This is your "oxygen mask." Put it on before attempting to help others. Before you give to others, give yourself the gift of greater stability and well-being.

This 8-week course was developed by Jon Kabat-Zinn, PhD at the University of Massachusetts Medical School Center for Mindfulness. Almost forty years of scientific research has shown that those who have completed the MBSR course report:

• less stress

• improved attention and cognition

• better sleep

• less self-judgment

• greater overall health and well-being

Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) Course:

8 Wednesdays, October 25 - December 20 (no meeting on November 22)

Includes a half-day retreat (details TBA)

Location: Mayu Meditation Cooperative -- 1804 S. Pearl St., Denver, CO 80210

Teachers: MBSR Qualified Teachers Eric Belsey and Elizabeth Perryman, PhD

Cost: $350 (The investment in your good health: Priceless)

For questions/to register, contact Elizabeth Perryman at 603-306-1880 or UpstreamMindfulness@gmail.com.

Walk through this holiday season with the support of others who want to reduce stress, not only for themselves but for those around them.