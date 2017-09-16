Miners Alley Children's Theatre presents

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Adapted by Rory Pierce from the original by Washington Irving

Ichabod Crane has come to Sleepy Hollow to teach, but what he learns there nearly frightens him out of his wits! Watch as Ichabod learns of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow and tries to escape the clutches of the Headless Horseman.

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" begins on September 16 and runs through October 28. Performances are every Saturday at 1 p.m. with performances on October 21 and 28 at 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available by calling 303-935-3044 or online at www.minersalley.com

The cast includes Alex Crawford (Ichabod Crane), Emily Gomes (Katrina Van Tassel), Drew Hirschboek (Brom Bones), Damon Guerrasio (Dan / Daniel), Rory Pierce (Deidrich Knickerbocker / Baltus Van Tassel), Alaina Beth Reel (Dame Knickerbocker / Dame Van Tassel).

Rory Pierce - Director

Children’s Theatre has been a passion of Rory’s for a very long time; he has been writing and directing children’s plays for over 25 years. He began the Miners Alley Children’s Theatre in 2015 and MACT is now entering its third year of producing plays for kids of all ages. Theatre classes, for both after school classes and summer workshops, are also available. If you want to get your children involved in theatre, this is the way to do it!

Miners Alley Children's Theatre - “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"- September 16 - October 28, Sat@ 1 p.m. (also at 11 a.m. on October 21 & 28). Tickets $10 (ages 3 and up). Call for weekday performance availability. Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO 80401. 303-935-3044 or online at minersalley.com - Appropriate for ages 12 and under, and the people who love them.