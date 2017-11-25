Miners Alley Children's Theatre - "The Story of the Nutcracker”

Miners Alley Children's Theatre presents The Story of the Nutcracker. Adapted by Rory Pierce from the original book by E.T.A. Hoffman (with inspirations from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet). November 25 - December 23, 2017.

Nearly everyone knows the tale of the Nutcracker: A gift to Marie from her Godfather Drosslemeier on Christmas Eve. Sadly, the beautiful Nutcracker gets broken and later that night Marie goes to check up on it. To her surprise, it has come alive, and a story-within-the-story begins! The audience is invited to become a part of the Nutcracker story and everyone gets to live happily ever after.

"The Story of the Nutcracker" begins on November 25 and runs through December 23. Performances are every Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call or go online for weekday performance availability. Tickets are only $10 and available by calling 303-935-3044 or online at www.minersalley.com

Erin Bell (Mrs. Stahlbaum/Sugar Plum Fairy), Kate Poling (Frederica ‘Fritzi'/The Mouse King), Emily Gomes (Marie Stahlbaum), Rory Pierce (Herr Drosselmeier), Kristopher Buxton (Ernst/The Nutcracker) with piano recording by Randy Johnson.

Rory Pierce - Director

Children’s Theatre has been a passion of Rory’s for a very long time; he has been writing and directing children’s plays for over 25 years. He began the Miners Alley Children’s Theatre in 2015 and MACT is now entering its third year of producing plays for kids of all ages. Theatre classes, for both after school classes and summer workshops, are also available. If you want to get your children involved in theatre, this is the way to do it!

