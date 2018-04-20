The MIX Annual Show

The MIX Artist Co-op within Niza Knoll Gallery at 915 Santa Fe Drive, is a treasure of artworks ranging from charming sculptural works to delightful encaustics and prints to colorful abstract paintings. Each year the MIX hosts a popular exhibit in the full gallery space showcasing work by the eight talented member Artists – Rachel Bayse, Nancy Enyart, Victoria Eubanks, Mark Friday, Jennifer Ghormley, Pat Lickly, Aliki McCain, and Paula Romero Schmitt. The public is invited to view and purchase work during regular gallery hours from April 20-June 2, 2018 and at the Opening Reception on April 20 from 5-8 pm. Open W-F 1-5pm, Sat 1-4pm