The MIX Annual Show

Since opening, 7 years ago The Mix Co-op gallery has been a hidden delight at the back of Niza Knoll Gallery in Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe. Each year, the art created by members of The Mix spills over into the entire gallery space for their Annual Show. The exhibit always feels fresh and alive, highlighting the skill of this diverse yet complimentary group of artists who present works of clay, encaustic, printmaking, painting and more. This year they are excited to welcome Rachel Basye back into The Mix as well as new artists, Willi Eggerman and Jennifer Ghormley. The exhibit runs April 21 – June 3 with a public Artists Reception Third Friday, April 21 from 5-8.

The current roster of members include Rachel Basye, Willi Eggerman, Nancy Enyart, Victoria Eubanks, Jennifer Ghormley, Pat Lickly, Aliki McCain and Paula Romero Schmitt. All members will be participating in this exhibit.