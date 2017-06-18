Mixed-Media Canvas: The Art of Layering

Mixed media is a fun and fascinating art form that uses a variety of art materials, mediums, and techniques, including paint, paper, and stencils, to create a layered effect. Let your creativity go wild in this class suitable for all levels of artists. Learn how to develop a base layer and then how to apply paint, stencils, stamps, and a focal point to create a one-of-a-kind work of art. Shemi Dixon is a woman of many interests: a mixed media artist, scrapbooker, and art journaler. She sells her mixed-media artwork at local art shows throughout Colorado. She owns a successful online art business and creates weekly tutorials for over 10,000 subscribers on YouTube
Colorado Free University 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver, Colorado 80230 View Map
