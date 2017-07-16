Molly Brown's 150 and Fabulous Birthday Block Party of Titanic Proportions

• Join us for a block party carnival of Titanic proportions! Spend the afternoon wishing “Margaret” herself a happy birthday, meeting her great-granddaughter Helen Benziger, and being entertained by many amazing Denver cultural partners participating in a birthday party to remember.

• Molly Brown’s “Carnival of Nations” block party takes place from noon – 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16th, 2017 between 13th and 14th on Pennsylvania Street. Enjoy, food, music, fun and tours of the Molly Brown House Museum.