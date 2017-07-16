Molly Brown's 150 and Fabulous Birthday Block Party of Titanic Proportions

Molly Brown House Museum 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, Colorado 80203

• Join us for a block party carnival of Titanic proportions! Spend the afternoon wishing “Margaret” herself a happy birthday, meeting her great-granddaughter Helen Benziger, and being entertained by many amazing Denver cultural partners participating in a birthday party to remember.

• Molly Brown’s “Carnival of Nations” block party takes place from noon – 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16th, 2017 between 13th and 14th on Pennsylvania Street. Enjoy, food, music, fun and tours of the Molly Brown House Museum.

Info
Molly Brown House Museum 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, Colorado 80203 View Map
Festivals & Fairs - Event
303-832-4092
