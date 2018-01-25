Mom UP! Project

Tickets start at $20

The Stanley Marketplace 2510 Dallas Street, Denver, Colorado 80010

The Mom UP! Project is an over-the-top mom’s night out event that’s sure to get your year started off right. With everything from pop up shops and an intriguing guest speaker lineup to cash bars and swag bags valued at over $300, there’s something for everyone. Moms throughout Colorado are invited. Purchase your ticket at  momupproject.brownpapertickets.com. $8 from every ticket will be donated back to the public or private school of each attendee’s choice (within Colorado). momupproject.buzz

The Stanley Marketplace 2510 Dallas Street, Denver, Colorado 80010
720-841-2545
