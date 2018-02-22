Momma McCracken Comedy Variety Show: Roasted

Momma McCracken is a comedy variety show that takes place in her closet, 8pm 2nd & 4th Thursdays at Denver’s Voodoo Comedy Playhouse. Advance online tickets are $8 and $10 at the door. The closet is the only place Momma can relax. Her show attire includes: stand ups, musicians, magicians, sketch acts, improv teams and always prime music by delivery boy! Each week’s show is new and accessorized with a variety of comedic guests!

Tonight's Theme: Roasted

Tonight's Guests: Lizzy Wolfson - stand up and Dennis Vander Houwen -magic. And always Zac Larson as Delivery Boy and Tc Clemons McCracken as Momma McCracken!