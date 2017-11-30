Momma McCracken: Forking Leftovers

Momma McCracken is a comedy variety show that takes place in her closet, 9pm most Thursdays at Denver’s Voodoo Comedy Playhouse. Advance online tickets are $8 and $10 at the door. All shows are unique with different guests performers and themes each week. Guest Performers on this week's show, Momma’s Forking Leftovers, are Andres Curtis Forlines, stand up comedian, and an improv duo! Always in the closet, are Momma McCracken and Zac Larson as Delivery Boy playing guitar! Home-brewed and unfiltered….she will nurse reality in unimaginable ways….maybe she pulls someone on stage or answers questions you wanted to ask your Momma but were afraid to….regardless of her advice, she hopes you will have a good night! and know sitting next to your mom might be awkward cuz this show isn’t PG or PC. Warning: Acts may contain sketchy characters, not-so-stand up comics, improvised life forms and/or unheard of music.